The Waggle

ep.204: Checking in with Big Play VA

Episode Summary

Donnovan checks in at home with Montreal Alouettes quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. as he juggles a complicated situation with off-season preparations.

Episode Notes

0:00 Welcome to the Waggle presented by Sport Clips

4:06 Interview with Vernon Adams Jr.

5:31 Staying in football shape at home

7:40 Staying connected with fans

10:14 Reflecting on how the Alouettes rallied around him last season

18:54 Working on composure and self control

21:14 Optimism about new ownership and management

22:27 Vernon's music playlist