ep.204: Checking in with Big Play VA

Donnovan checks in at home with Montreal Alouettes quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. as he juggles a complicated situation with off-season preparations.
0:00 Welcome to the Waggle presented by Sport Clips
4:06 Interview with Vernon Adams Jr.
5:31 Staying in football shape at home
7:40 Staying connected with fans
10:14 Reflecting on how the Alouettes rallied around him last season
18:54 Working on composure and self control
21:14 Optimism about new ownership and management
22:27 Vernon's music playlist