ep. 207: The wild year in the life of Armanti Edwards

In this edition of the Waggle, Donnovan catches up with Armanti Edwards who was signed by the Edmonton Eskimos this month after a stint in the XFL. Hear what led to the move down south and why Edmonton was an easy choice upon returning to the Canadian game.
0:00 Welcome to the Waggle presented by Sport Clips
2:25 Deciding on Edmonton
3:54 Handling a strange off-season
6:57 Free agency, leaving for the XFL
11:05 Joining the Esks receiving corps