The Waggle

ep. 207: The wild year in the life of Armanti Edwards

Episode Summary

In this edition of the Waggle, Donnovan catches up with Armanti Edwards who was signed by the Edmonton Eskimos this month after a stint in the XFL. Hear what led to the move down south and why Edmonton was an easy choice upon returning to the Canadian game.

Episode Notes

0:00 Welcome to the Waggle presented by Sport Clips

2:25 Deciding on Edmonton

3:54 Handling a strange off-season

6:57 Free agency, leaving for the XFL

11:05 Joining the Esks receiving corps