ep.196: We're big in Japan

The boys are joined by a very special guest all the way from Tokyo. But before that, Davis and Donnovan debate the recently released Top 30 Free Agent list on CFL.ca. Later, in this week's Objectionable Conduct, Davis weighs in on people "doing it for the 'gram" in public.
0:00 Welcome to the Waggle
2:34 Passing of Kobe Bryant
9:06 Zach Collaros signs in Winnipeg
11:20 Donnovan’s Top 5 Free Agents
19:10 Davis’ Top 5 Free Agents
21:40 Toronto and Ottawa’s options at QB
28:48 Should Nichols feel slighted by the Bombers?
37:37 Objectionable conduct: Influencers in the wild
43:29 Interview with Scotty from Tokyo’s CFL podcast “Two Guys, One Grey Cup”