The Waggle

ep.196: We're big in Japan

Episode Summary

The boys are joined by a very special guest all the way from Tokyo. But before that, Davis and Donnovan debate the recently released Top 30 Free Agent list on CFL.ca. Later, in this week's Objectionable Conduct, Davis weighs in on people "doing it for the 'gram" in public.

Episode Notes

The boys are joined by a very special guest all the way from Tokyo. But before that, Davis and Donnovan debate the recently released Top 30 Free Agent list on CFL.ca. Later, in this week's Objectionable Conduct, Davis weighs in on people "doing it for the 'gram" in public.

0:00 Welcome to the Waggle

2:34 Passing of Kobe Bryant

9:06 Zach Collaros signs in Winnipeg

11:20 Donnovan’s Top 5 Free Agents

19:10 Davis’ Top 5 Free Agents

21:40 Toronto and Ottawa’s options at QB

28:48 Should Nichols feel slighted by the Bombers?

37:37 Objectionable conduct: Influencers in the wild

43:29 Interview with Scotty from Tokyo’s CFL podcast “Two Guys, One Grey Cup”