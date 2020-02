The Waggle

Black History Month: A discussion with Michael "Pinball" Clemons

Episode Summary

As Black History Month draws to a close, Donnovan Bennett speaks with CFL icon and Argonauts general manager Michael "Pinball" Clemons about the challenges and successes he's found at the crossroads of football and race.

Episode Notes

