The Waggle

Canadian connections with NFL reporter Stacey Dales + Rick Campbell on the day football came back to the capital

Episode Summary

Donnovan is joined by Stacey Dales, pro basketball player turned sports analyst currently for the NFL Network. Stacey reveals what it was like growing up with a CFL All-Star punter for a brother, and how her experience as a high level athlete has translated to her career as a reporter. Later on the show, Rick Campbell reflects on his recent Remote Reunion with players from the REDBLACKS inaugural roster.

Episode Notes

