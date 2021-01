The Waggle

Canadians making their way in NCAA

Episode Summary

Our favourite source on Canadian football prospects, Marshall Ferguson of TSN 1150 in Hamilton, discusses Brampton's John Metchie ahead of Alabama's National Championship game. Later he discusses Jeremiah Masoli and Ticats free agency before wrapping up by giving his take on Chris Streveler and the conversation that recently surrounded him.

Episode Notes

2:00 - Marshall talks Canadians in NCAA

27:30 - CFL Free Agency & Jeremiah Masoli outlook

40:00 - The Chris Streveler conversation