Catching up with Cody Fajardo

Episode Summary

Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo checks in on the Waggle to talk about his latest extension with the team and share how he's dealt with a year without football at home. Later on the show, Cody shows off his analyst chops as he gives his thoughts on each NFL quarterback in the playoffs this weekend.

Episode Notes

0:00 Welcome to the Waggle presented by SportClips

2:05 Catching up on 2020 and feeling the love from Riderville

8:39 Lessons learned from past QB teammates

11:17 Staying healthy during extended off season

20:33 Dealing with the pandemic at home

23:29 NFL quarterback analysis and playoff matchups

36:12 Looking ahead to a Grey Cup in Regina