The Waggle

Celebrating the women of the CFL

Episode Summary

This week we speak to just a few of the great women doing incredible work around the CFL. Donnovan is joined by guest co-host Kate McKenna as they talk with Sara Orlesky (CFL on TSN), Arielle Zerr (Saskatchewan Roughriders), Gemma Karstens-Smith (Canadian Press) and Kristina Costable (CFL.ca).