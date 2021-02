The Waggle

Checking in with Marcus Brady

Episode Summary

Donnovan connects with former CFL quarterback and coach Marcus Brady, who transitioned from the Argos coaching staff to the NFL in 2018 and was promoted to offensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts last month.

Episode Notes

Donnovan connects with former CFL quarterback and coach Marcus Brady, who transitioned from the Argos coaching staff to the NFL in 2018 and was promoted to offensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts last month.