The Waggle

Chez is home for the holidays + Planning a CFL celebrity dinner party

Episode Summary

Davis Sanchez returns to the pod just in time for our special holiday episode. Donnovan and Chez break down their dream guest list for a fantasy CFL holiday party. Who's cooking in the kitchen? Who's mixing the drinks? Why is Milt wearing a beard?? All that and more on the final episode of the year of the Waggle.

Episode Notes

0:00 Welcome the Waggle presented by Sport Clips

2:26 Welcome back Davis - talking @TSN_Edge

5:54 CFL Fantasy holiday party guest list

22:29 Sidebar on Tevaughn Campbell and Canadians finding success down south

34:29 Looking ahead to 2021 and farewells