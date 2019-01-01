The Waggle

Extra: Willie stays in Winnipeg

Episode Summary

2019 Defensive Player of the Year, 2019 Grey Cup champion and 2020's most sought-after free agent Willie Jefferson re-signed with the Bombers for two more seasons. Davis caught up with the superstar defensive end to talk about his decision to stay in Winnipeg.

Episode Notes

