The Waggle

ep. 201: Busting CFL myths with Randy Ambrosie

Episode Summary

It's a rapid fire rundown of the hottest topics from the message boards and comment sections. Donnovan is joined by CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie this week to address some of the most common misconceptions, criticisms, and questions from fans across the country.

Episode Notes

It's a rapid fire rundown of the hottest topics from the message boards and comment sections. Donnovan is joined by CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie this week to address some of the most common misconceptions, criticisms, and questions from fans across the country.

0:00 Welcome to the Waggle presented by Sport Clips

3:19 Randy's least favourite CFL misconception

6:20 Should the CFL playoffs be moved to Saturday to avoid competing with the NFL?

8:20 Why isn't the Vanier Cup paired with the Grey Cup each year?

9:29 Start the season on Canada Day!

10:08 Quebec City expansion team

11:46 Too much roster fluidity in the league

13:24 CFL All-Star game

14:59 New playoff format idea

17:09 Picking playoff oppoents

19:10 CFL 2.0 potentially affecting Canadian players negatively

22:53 Merging with other leagues

25:40 Relationship with the NFL and advice from Roger Goodell

27:32 CFL games on international soil

28:20 Football operations salary cap

32:34 The #1 thing fans can do to support football in Canada

35:03 Greater harmony between Usports and CFL schedules

38:57 Combine interview questions and advice for attendees