ep. 201: Busting CFL myths with Randy Ambrosie

It's a rapid fire rundown of the hottest topics from the message boards and comment sections. Donnovan is joined by CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie this week to address some of the most common misconceptions, criticisms, and questions from fans across the country.
0:00 Welcome to the Waggle presented by Sport Clips
3:19 Randy's least favourite CFL misconception
6:20 Should the CFL playoffs be moved to Saturday to avoid competing with the NFL?
8:20 Why isn't the Vanier Cup paired with the Grey Cup each year?
9:29 Start the season on Canada Day!
10:08 Quebec City expansion team
11:46 Too much roster fluidity in the league
13:24 CFL All-Star game
14:59 New playoff format idea
17:09 Picking playoff oppoents
19:10 CFL 2.0 potentially affecting Canadian players negatively
22:53 Merging with other leagues
25:40 Relationship with the NFL and advice from Roger Goodell
27:32 CFL games on international soil
28:20 Football operations salary cap
32:34 The #1 thing fans can do to support football in Canada
35:03 Greater harmony between Usports and CFL schedules
38:57 Combine interview questions and advice for attendees