The Waggle

ep. 202: Adapting to a new normal ft. Chris O'Leary

Episode Summary

Davis and Donnovan check up with their pal Chris O'Leary to share how they're coping at home and discuss how the CFL is adapting to new realities ahead of the Draft.

Episode Notes

Davis and Donnovan check up with their pal Chris O'Leary to share how they're coping at home and discuss how the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation is changing the landscape of sports overnight.

0:00 Welcome to the Waggle presented by Sport Clips.

0:50 Working and adjusting to daily life at home

11:54 How will the gambling industry be impacted?

13:44 Varsity and college athletes impacted by COVID-19

23:19 How does this affect the veteran player market?

26:40 Teams step up to support their part-time staff