The Waggle

ep. 203: Navigating unknown waters ft. Bill Manning

Episode Summary

This week on the Waggle, we're joined by Bill Manning, president of the Toronto Argonauts and Toronto Football Club to discuss the uncertain times ahead for MLSE and the rest of the sports world, and his optimism that sport will be there to reunite us when the time is right.

Episode Notes

This week on the Waggle, we're joined by Bill Manning, president of the Toronto Argonauts and Toronto Football Club to discuss the uncertain times ahead for MLSE and the rest of the sports world, and his optimism that sport will be there to reunite us when the time is right.

0:00 Welcome the Waggle presented by Sport Clips

5:51 Giving back in a time of need

9:19 Interview with Bill Manning

31:46 Final thoughts for the week