The Waggle

ep. 205: Trusting the tape - Mock draft 1.0 ft. Marshall Ferguson

Episode Summary

Davis returns with news of his happy and healthy second child while Marshall Ferguson joins us to explain his toughest assignment to date: formulating a mock draft without a combine. Later, Donnovan stirs up the classic top 5 QBs of all-time debate. Does Bo belong in that conversation? Listen to find out.

Episode Notes

Davis returns with news of his happy and healthy second child while Marshall Ferguson joins us to explain his toughest assignment to date: formulating a mock draft without a combine. Later, Donnovan stirs up the classic top 5 QBs of all-time debate. Does Bo belong in that conversation? Listen to find out.

0:00 Welcome to the Waggle presented by Sport Clips

5:29 Marshall Ferguson on formulating a mock draft with no combine

16:16 How the lack of a combine affects players with injury histories

20:00 Mechanics of a social-distancing draft night

25:17 The territorial pick and Ottawa's options

33:00 Debating the top 5 QBs of all-time

47:44 Will Bo Levi Mitchell enter the top 5 conversation while still playing?

53:10 Binge-watching suggestions