ep. 210: 'Sauga Siblings: The Brissett brothers land pro contracts in the same city

Donnovan and Davis are joined by Dejon Brissett, 2nd overall pick for the Toronto Argonauts in the 2020 CFL draft, and his brother Oshae Brissett of the Toronto Raptors.
0:00 Welcome to the Waggle presented by Sport Clips
3:00 How much did playing at home factor into career choices?
5:37 Sibling rivalry throughout childhood
7:00 Where Dejon fits on the Argos
10:41 Training during COVID-19
14:52 Running routes with mom
19:43 Reflecting on each other's success
23:49 Mt Rushmore of Mississauga Athletics
25:07 What are you watching right now?