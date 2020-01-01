The Waggle

ep. 210: 'Sauga Siblings: The Brissett brothers land pro contracts in the same city

Episode Summary

Donnovan and Davis are joined by Dejon Brissett, 2nd overall pick for the Toronto Argonauts in the 2020 CFL draft, and his brother Oshae Brissett of the Toronto Raptors.

Episode Notes

0:00 Welcome to the Waggle presented by Sport Clips

3:00 How much did playing at home factor into career choices?

5:37 Sibling rivalry throughout childhood

7:00 Where Dejon fits on the Argos

10:41 Training during COVID-19

14:52 Running routes with mom

19:43 Reflecting on each other's success

23:49 Mt Rushmore of Mississauga Athletics

25:07 What are you watching right now?