The Waggle

New playoff format, who dis?

Episode Summary

Davis and Donnovan round up the latest off-season news, including a discussion around Commissioner Ambrosie's "pick your opponent" playoff idea that he's pitched to fans for feedback.

Episode Notes

0:00 Welcome to the Waggle, looking forward to our 200th episode next week

1:49 The guys trade stories about their 40 yard dash combine performances

6:47 Sport Clips contest

7:54 Free agency lingers on, BC makes moves at receiver

16:00 Derel Walker remains unsigned - why?

19:43 NFL CBA - potential effects on CFL?

22:47 Potential benefits for USports football players

24:41 Three CFL vets join XFL, but each under unique circumstances

32:24 Yay or nay on choosing your playoff opponent idea

45:10 Objectionable Conduct - Home made signs at games: just for kids?