New playoff format, who dis?

Davis and Donnovan round up the latest off-season news, including a discussion around Commissioner Ambrosie's "pick your opponent" playoff idea that he's pitched to fans for feedback.
Davis and Donnovan round up the latest off-season news, including a discussion around Commissioner Ambrosie's "pick your opponent" playoff idea that he's pitched to fans for feedback.
0:00 Welcome to the Waggle, looking forward to our 200th episode next week
1:49 The guys trade stories about their 40 yard dash combine performances
6:47 Sport Clips contest
7:54 Free agency lingers on, BC makes moves at receiver
16:00 Derel Walker remains unsigned - why?
19:43 NFL CBA - potential effects on CFL?
22:47 Potential benefits for USports football players
24:41 Three CFL vets join XFL, but each under unique circumstances
32:24 Yay or nay on choosing your playoff opponent idea
45:10 Objectionable Conduct - Home made signs at games: just for kids?