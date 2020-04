The Waggle

ep.208: Draft Strategy with Kyle Walters

Episode Summary

As we get set for the CFL Draft on Thursday night (8pm ET) we talk to the man in charge of the Grey Cup champions draft - Winnipeg Blue Bombers GM Kyle Walters.

Episode Notes

