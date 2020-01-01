The Waggle

Extra: Oakville's own Nathan Rourke could be the next Canadian QB to watch

Episode Summary

Donnovan chats with Oakville, Ontario native Nathan Rourke, a three-year starting quarterback for the Ohio Bobcats and an intriguing prospect in the 2020 CFL draft.

Episode Notes

0:00 Welcome to the Waggle presented by Sport Clips

2:17 Welcome Nathan Rourke

3:07 Bracing for the draft during COVID-19

6:22 Playing QB in American vs. Canadian game

11:02 Adjusting to different responsibilities in college system

12:41 Potential for a Taysom Hill style role in the NFL

13:24 Role models, why wear #12?

16:48 On not being invited to the NFL combine

18:17 Training and fitness during COVID-19

19:54 Message to Canadian fans and supporters