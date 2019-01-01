Extra: Orlondo Steinauer and the offseason like no other

Donnovan chats with Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach Orlondo Steinauer as he and his staff navigate a unique off-season.
Donnovan chats with Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach Orlondo Steinauer as he and his staff navigate a unique off-season.
0:00 Welcome to the Waggle presented by Sport Clips
1:40 Coach O; adjusting to COVID-19 situation
2:55 Effects on off-season workflow
4:37 Effects on draft, roster planning
6:26 Evaluating 2019 season
8:04 Silver linings, more family time at home
9:57 Guidance to players for current situation