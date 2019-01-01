The Waggle

Extra: Orlondo Steinauer and the offseason like no other

Episode Summary

Donnovan chats with Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach Orlondo Steinauer as he and his staff navigate a unique off-season.

Episode Notes

Donnovan chats with Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach Orlondo Steinauer as he and his staff navigate a unique off-season.

0:00 Welcome to the Waggle presented by Sport Clips

1:40 Coach O; adjusting to COVID-19 situation

2:55 Effects on off-season workflow

4:37 Effects on draft, roster planning

6:26 Evaluating 2019 season

8:04 Silver linings, more family time at home

9:57 Guidance to players for current situation