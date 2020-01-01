ep.198: Come on back to Winnipeg! Willie stays while Walker keeps us waiting (post-Free Agency special)

Davis and Donnovan wrap up the week that was in a special post-free agency episode.
0:00 SportClips contest
1:43 Initial thoughts on how free agency 2020 played out.
4:37 Argos' recruiting tactics during negotiation window.
8:40 Davis tells a story about his recruitment visit to Oregon.
11:52 Willie Jefferson's impact on the defensive market
16:31 Scheme capital and the value of different positions
20:08 Who "won" free agency?
36:05 Who "lost" free agency?
39:18 Derel Walker on a reality TV show?
41:56 SJ to XFL
47:46 James Franklin's comments on his time in Toronto