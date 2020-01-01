The Waggle

ep.198: Come on back to Winnipeg! Willie stays while Walker keeps us waiting (post-Free Agency special)

Episode Summary

Davis and Donnovan wrap up the week that was in a special post-free agency episode.

Episode Notes

Davis and Donnovan wrap up the week that was in a special post-free agency episode.

0:00 SportClips contest

1:43 Initial thoughts on how free agency 2020 played out.

4:37 Argos' recruiting tactics during negotiation window.

8:40 Davis tells a story about his recruitment visit to Oregon.

11:52 Willie Jefferson's impact on the defensive market

16:31 Scheme capital and the value of different positions

20:08 Who "won" free agency?

36:05 Who "lost" free agency?

39:18 Derel Walker on a reality TV show?

41:56 SJ to XFL

47:46 James Franklin's comments on his time in Toronto