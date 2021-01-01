Free Agency Analysis with Farhan Lalji and Spencer Zimmerman

With day one of 2021 CFL Free Agency in the books, Donnovan is joined by two experts with a deep passion for the game. TSN's Farhan Lalji provides his thoughts on Solomon Elimimian's retirement, the Argos' impressive early moves, and how grassroots football can bounce back in Canada post-COVID. Later on the episode we hear from Spencer Zimmerman, an experienced scouting director with stints with both Hamilton and Toronto to his name, who gives some deep insight into the thought processes teams go through during free agency.
0:00 Welcome to the Waggle presented by SportClips
2:49 Welcome Farhan. Solly retires with a lasting legacy.
12:23 Argos' early moves make waves
16:28 Bombers quiet on day one
18:29 Ottawa REDBLACKS and the Arbuckle/Nichols swap
22:29 Michael O'Connor gets another shot
24:47 Edmonton and BC
29:40 COVID effects on grassroots football
32:44 Welcome Spencer Zimmerman
34:01 Two styles of approach teams take in free agency
40:45 Highlighting two interesting moves from day one