Hank's call to the Hall

Donnovan is joined by CFL legend Henry Burris to celebrate the news of his pending induction into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame.
0:00 – Welcome to the Waggle presented by Sport Clips
6:30 – On the delayed HOF ceremony
10:43 – How Henry found out
15:00 – His wife Nicole’s vital role
18:15 – Who he called first
23:05 – The team cap he would wear to represent his impact in the CFL
25:25 – Who he would bring with him into the HOF if he could
27:55 – On being first ballot