The Waggle

Hank's call to the Hall

Episode Summary

Donnovan is joined by CFL legend Henry Burris to celebrate the news of his pending induction into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame.

Episode Notes

0:00 – Welcome to the Waggle presented by Sport Clips

6:30 – On the delayed HOF ceremony

10:43 – How Henry found out

15:00 – His wife Nicole’s vital role

18:15 – Who he called first

23:05 – The team cap he would wear to represent his impact in the CFL

25:25 – Who he would bring with him into the HOF if he could

27:55 – On being first ballot