The Waggle

Lessons learned from an extraordinary off-season with Bombers GM Kyle Walters

Episode Summary

Winnipeg's General Manager Kyle Walters chats with Donnovan about the unique challenges and tribulations of the pandemic off-season, and looking ahead to the new landscape of the CFL post-COVID.

Episode Notes

0:00 Welcome to the Waggle presented by Sport Clips

2:07 Welcome Kyle Walters

5:28 Art vs. Science: is CFL GM the toughest exec job in sport?

9:01 Implications of a potential double draft class

11:15 Process of restructuring contracts and budgets

20:28 Has the pandemic made it easier to keep the Bombers championship roster intact?