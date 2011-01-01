The Waggle

Looking ahead to a free agency like no other with Chris O'Leary + Travis Lulay's memories of the 2011 Grey Cup

Episode Summary

Chris O'Leary joins Donnovan to highlight some of the more intriguing names found on the recently released free agent list, now available at CFL.ca. Later on the show, Travis Lulay reveals what it was like virtually gathering with his 2011 teammates to relive Grey Cup glory.

Episode Notes

0:00 Welcome to the Waggle presented by Sport Clips

2:39 Chris O'Leary joins to discuss FA list

4:05 What jumped out first when the list was released

10:28 Argos hoping local signings will pay off

12:06 Will we see a wave of retirements in 2021?

14:02 Who are the most valuable assets potentially hitting the market?

21:09 What are you looking forward to most in 2021?

27:35 Travis Lulay interview