Mentorship and representation in broadcasting with Duane Forde

Donnovan is joined by mentor and broadcasting colleague Duane Forde, a mainstay of the CFL on TSN broadcast team since 2008, for a discussion about the experience of black broadcasters in football and the media industry as a whole.

0:00 Welcome to the Waggle presented by Sport Clips

2:38 Duane Forde. Quick thoughts on off-season activity

10:30 Duane's influence on Donnovan's early career

12:47 Duane tells how a meeting with Elliot Friedman led to his start in broadcasting

16:23 Diversity and representation in sports broadcasting

24:42 Where is there room to improve?