The Waggle

Henoc Muamba on growing tensions and how to action change

Episode Summary

Alouettes LB Henoc Muamba joins Donnovan and Davis as they discuss the ongoing tensions and protests and how sports is reacting. They also discuss the Henoc's newest venture, 'Muamba Moments'.

Episode Notes

The story behind the 'Muamba Moments' podcast (1:20); How sports is reacting to tensions and protests (5:30); Keeping the conversation going (8:45); Realizing issues are not exclusive to America (10:45); Silence speaks volumes (12:30); Tangible actions (14:30).