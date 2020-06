The Waggle

Nate Behar's Raw Essay and Orlando Bowen from Injustice to Activism

Episode Summary

Nate Behar joins Donnvan Bennett and Brodie Lawson to discuss the powerful essay on race he wrote for Medium, a self described "stream-of-conciousness" turned to "paper". Then, former CFL player turned activist joins the show to share his own personal story of injustice turned to activism.