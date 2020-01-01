The Waggle

ep.209: Post-Draft breakdown with Duane Forde

Episode Summary

The guys are joined by TSN analyst and Canadian draft guru Duane Forde to discuss and dissect the 2020 CFL draft. Davis and Duane share some behind the scenes insight on the TSN broadcast coverage while Donnovan gets an unexpected answer when he asks what Duane is binge-watching these days.

Episode Notes

0:00 Welcome to the Waggle presented by Sport Clips

4:23 Quick look ahead to prospects coming down the pipeline

9:48 Effect of cancelled combine on the draft

13:45 Roster fluidity and player retention

19:04 Recruiting homegrown talent

24:01 Davis and Duane discuss the TSN panel coverage

33:20 Duane's sleeper pick of the draft

37:33 Who was Duane surprised to see go undrafted?

45:26 Canadian quarterbacks

50:09 Comparing Nathan Rourke and Michael O'Connor

57:13 What is Duane binge-watching currently?