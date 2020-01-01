ep.209: Post-Draft breakdown with Duane Forde

The guys are joined by TSN analyst and Canadian draft guru Duane Forde to discuss and dissect the 2020 CFL draft. Davis and Duane share some behind the scenes insight on the TSN broadcast coverage while Donnovan gets an unexpected answer when he asks what Duane is binge-watching these days.
The guys are joined by TSN analyst and Canadian draft guru Duane Forde to discuss and dissect the 2020 CFL draft. Davis and Duane share some behind the scenes insight on the TSN broadcast coverage while Donnovan gets an unexpected answer when he asks what Duane is binge-watching these days.
0:00 Welcome to the Waggle presented by Sport Clips
4:23 Quick look ahead to prospects coming down the pipeline
9:48 Effect of cancelled combine on the draft
13:45 Roster fluidity and player retention
19:04 Recruiting homegrown talent
24:01 Davis and Duane discuss the TSN panel coverage
33:20 Duane's sleeper pick of the draft
37:33 Who was Duane surprised to see go undrafted?
45:26 Canadian quarterbacks
50:09 Comparing Nathan Rourke and Michael O'Connor
57:13 What is Duane binge-watching currently?