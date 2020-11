The Waggle

Ray, Mass & Maciocia reflect 15 years later + Ed Tait talks untouchable Dunigan record

Episode Summary

15 years after capturing a heart-stopping Grey Cup victory for Edmonton, Ricky Ray, Jason Maas and Danny Maciocia look back but also talk about the CFL going forward into 2021. Later, Blue Bombers' writer Ed Tait talks about a Matt Dunigan passing record that may be impossible to break.