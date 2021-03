The Waggle

Seeking change with Bryan Chiu + Dickenson talks Combine & Draft

Episode Summary

In the wake of violence towards Asian communities, former Grey Cup champion offensive lineman Bryan Chiu shares his experiences and challenges, as well as those of his family. Later, Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson talks to Donnovan about the unique scouting challenges posed in 2021 without a traditional Combine, as well as how he has coped without a team to coach for over a year.

Episode Notes

CFL.ca