Shared experiences as black broadcasters: Milt Stegall and Jermain Franklin

Donnovan is joined for the final instalment in our Black History Month series by TSN's Milt Stegall and Jermain Franklin, who have each blazed their own unique trail through the landscape of the CFL and Canadian sportscasting.
2:17 What does Black History Month mean to you?
10:41 Navigating the CFL as a black
24:52 On raising children in a complex and divided society
34:47 Where can we strive for improvement
37:26 Milt sneaks in some fashion talk