The Waggle

Shared experiences as black broadcasters: Milt Stegall and Jermain Franklin

Episode Summary

Donnovan is joined for the final instalment in our Black History Month series by TSN's Milt Stegall and Jermain Franklin, who have each blazed their own unique trail through the landscape of the CFL and Canadian sportscasting.

Episode Notes

0:00 Welcome to the Waggle presented by Sport Clips

2:17 What does Black History Month mean to you?

10:41 Navigating the CFL as a black

24:52 On raising children in a complex and divided society

34:47 Where can we strive for improvement

37:26 Milt sneaks in some fashion talk