The Waggle

Singleton in the spotlight + Morreale and the Ticats "Beer Room"

Episode Summary

Fresh off a pick-6 against the Niners and blowing up the Giants' backfield, former Stampeder and current Eagles LB Alex Singleton catches up with Donnovan. Afterwards, Hamilton-born receiver Mike Morreale talks about winning the 1999 Grey Cup with the Ticats (and all the partying that ensued) in Remote Reunion Revisited.