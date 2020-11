The Waggle

Talking 'All-Decade Team' with Duane Forde

With the unveiling of the 2010-2019 "All-Decade Team", we've brought in the one and only Duane Forde to break down who stands out the most of all the talented names on the list. Later, we talk to the best coach of the 1980s, Hugh Campbell, about his Edmonton dynasty in Remote Reunion Revisited.