The Waggle

The Great Hugh Campbell + talking 09 Als with Rick Moffat

Episode Summary

We had the distinct privilege this week to talk to a CFL living legend - Hugh Campbell. The TEN-TIME Grey Cup champion and Hall-of-Famer talks about his life in the CFL, including a monumental 16-player trade he once pulled off with the Argonauts. Later, Rick Moffat talks about the 13th Man game and the 09 Alouettes championship.