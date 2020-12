The Waggle

The process of creating a CFL schedule with Trevor Hardy

Episode Summary

Donnovan chats with AVP of Business Operations & Analytics, Trevor Hardy. Known as @CFLCapGuy on Twitter, Trevor is the spreadsheet wizard tasked with creating the CFL schedule each season.

Episode Notes

