Transfer talk with Ottawa born OL Liam Dobson

Donnovan chats with Canadian NCAA lineman Liam Dobson, CFL prospect and sought after transfer from University of Maine who has found a new home at Texas State for his final season of college play.
0:00 Welcome to the Waggle presented by Sport Clips
3:33 Why Texas State was a good fit
9:49 Liam's viral photo from last year
13:35 Natural athleticism in football
15:07 Ottawa's emergence as a football hotbed
17:03 BBQ favourites
19:06 On the prospect of going pro