The Waggle

Transfer talk with Ottawa born OL Liam Dobson

Episode Summary

Donnovan chats with Canadian NCAA lineman Liam Dobson, CFL prospect and sought after transfer from University of Maine who has found a new home at Texas State for his final season of college play.

Episode Notes

0:00 Welcome to the Waggle presented by Sport Clips

3:33 Why Texas State was a good fit

9:49 Liam's viral photo from last year

13:35 Natural athleticism in football

15:07 Ottawa's emergence as a football hotbed

17:03 BBQ favourites

19:06 On the prospect of going pro