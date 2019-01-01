The Waggle

ep. 206: Patiently waiting with Alex Singleton

Episode Summary

The boys are joined by former Calgary Stampeder linebacker Alex Singleton, who waited patiently for his shot in the NFL and was finally rewarded when he was promoted to the active roster of the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2019 season. Alex reflects back fondly on his time in Canada and gives his thoughts on his former quarterback's status among the CFL's all-time greatest gunslingers.

Episode Notes

The boys are joined by former Calgary Stampeder linebacker Alex Singleton, who waited patiently for his shot in the NFL and was finally rewarded when he was promoted to the active roster of the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2019 season. Alex reflects back fondly on his time in Canada and gives his thoughts on his former quarterback's status among the CFL's all-time greatest gunslingers.

0:00 Welcome to the Waggle presented by Sport Clips

1:41 Armanti Edwards signs with Edmonton

4:07 Potential effects of the XFL folding

8:45 Lirim Hajrullahu headed to the NFL

12:17 Checking in with Alex Singleton

21:50 Which former teammates of yours belong in the NFL?

24:18 First hand observations on talent difference between NFL and CFL

28:39 Getting waived after preseason, almost coming back to Calgary for Labour Day

37:51 Thoughts on Bo Levi Mitchell

46:19 Virtual workouts with Special Olympics Calgary

47:29 Alex's latest binge-watch picks